The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It is a cold start. Hopefully the promise of a milder afternoon will make this morning a little easier. Temperatures will top off around 40 degrees today under partly sunny skies.

It’s a pretty tranquil set up across the Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast. We are currently in between systems. The next weather maker is a cold front, which is currently situated on the southside of Hudson Bay.

After more time with sunshine today, clouds will start creeping back in tonight. It won’t be as cold waking up tomorrow with lows closer to 30 degrees. The mild for January air will hang on for another day.

The approaching front is fairly weak. Flurries kick up for the Tug Hill and western Adirondacks late Wednesday. Additional waves of scattered snow showers will arrive Thursday. Any accumulations will be very light and just a nuisance.

We are closely watching a bigger storm lurking for the weekend. The storm has yet to make “landfall.” The energy arrives in the Pacific Northwest by tomorrow morning. It will track coast-to-coast. The storm looks to then race up the East Coast Saturday into Sunday.

There are still a number of questions about the details of this winter storm. You would expect that still five to six days out. The exact timing – arrival and exit – along with the placement will determine who sees snow and how much. Stay connected with the Storm Tracker Weather team for updates.

Outside of today and tomorrow, the 7 Day is looking and feeling a little more like January. The start of the new year is bringing a new pattern. Colder, more seasonable air along with fast-paced storm will headline the weather story over the next week to 10 days.