The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Someone seems to have forgotten to tell Mother Nature that it’s January. The mild air is here stay, for now. Temperatures will rebound into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon under some sunny breaks.

Even warmer days are ahead into the middle of the week. It will be the 50s again Tuesday and near-record warmth by Wednesday. All of this unseasonably warm air is coming in ahead of a storm that is emerging in the Plains.

An elongated warm front will send more clouds our way overnight. Tuesday gets off to a gloomy start with showers on the way for the second part of the day. Widespread showers will arrive around lunchtime. The activity will become more scattered by the evening commute. More off and on showers are on the way Wednesday.

Wednesday will also be the last day of this warm up. Temperatures could climb into record territory. We are forecasting a high around 60° for Albany. Wednesday’s record is 64°.

January will suddenly show up later this week. Temperatures will be slashed and snow showers will return to the forecast. Things will brighter up a bit by the weekend.