01/02/2022: Big changes over the 24 hours

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! Temperatures are taking the plunge into winter. In the process the constant drizzle and light rain is starting to changeover to an icy mix (sleet and freezing rain) and snow. The wintry transition is taking place around the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains.

The Capital Region will enter to “transitional” period around lunchtime. There will a brief period of the icy mix before straight snow flies. Activity will shut down from north to south during the early evening hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until 7 PM for spots north of Albany. This is where a light glaze of ice is possible. The freezing rain doesn’t look it make it much farther south than the Capital District. Snow will stick on top of the icing coating. The southern Adirondacks and parts of the North Country can expect an inch or two. Most of the News 10 area will see nothing more than a slushy coating of snow.

Temperatures will keep dropping overnight. Low temperatures will range from around 20 degrees in the Hudson Valley and the southern Berkshires to the single digits in the Adirondacks. That will be shocking enough, but the wind will make it feel even colder. A brisk northwesterly wind will drag the feels like temperatures in the single digits to start Monday.

Cold and blustery all day long, but sunshine makes its grand return tomorrow! It’s been over a week since we’ve seen more sunshine than clouds. This meteorologist is ready to talk about something else besides gloomy skies.

Tuesday will have a January feel with more sunshine. Our temperatures will trend milder through mid-week. We are closely watching a storm to close out the work week. This looks to be straight snow at this point. It’s far too soon to say how much, so stay tuned.