The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy 2024! Before we look ahead to the new year, let’s talk about the year that was weather-wise. 2023 bested 2012 for the warmest year in recorded history. Last year was also Albany’s 7th wettest year. On top of it all, last month was also one for the weather history books too.

The new year is off to a quiet and “normal” start. After morning clouds there will be peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable too – highs will run the range of the 30s to the lower 40s in the Hudson Valley.

A pesky low to our south will move out of the way throughout the day. The pattern will stay quiet through mid-week. Milder air will also start building in. Highs around 40° should make getting back into your routine after the holidays a little easier.

The first chance for flakes in 2024 will arrive with a cold front Wednesday into Thursday. This is a clipper system and won’t carry much moisture. The coverage of snow showers will be fairly widespread, but accumulations will be light. Lake effect snow showers will enhance snow totals in the typical zones and the Adirondacks.

A weekend storm system will be worth watching. It may produce some significant accumulations for parts of the area. There are still a lot of question marks and a lot of time to sort things out. Stay with us for updates to the weekend forecast.