The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy New Year! We didn’t leave the warmth behind in 2022. There is more to come through the first week of the year. Today’s high came shortly after midnight. 51° in Albany tied last New Year’s Day and the fifth warmest January 1st.

Temperatures are cooling now behind the New Year’s Eve showers. Readings will hang around the upper 30s to mid 40s. The breeze will make it feel a little cooler.

A strong front will bring another gush of warmth through the middle of the week. This next system will also carry rain chances. Showers will stay away until Tuesday.

January shows up in the forecast behind the mid-week storm. Temperatures will be slashed from near-record highs on Wednesday to the mid 30s by late week. Thursday will bring a snow shower chance too. Talk about a pattern switch up.