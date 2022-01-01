01/01/2022: Drab and really mild start to the new year

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy New Year! 2022 is picking up right where 2021 left off. It is really foggy and really mild once again this morning. Visibility is as low as an eighth of mile in spots. Might not be a bad idea to make it a lazy New Year’s morning.

There are also a few showers out there. It could be freezing rain for parts of the Adirondacks and the North Country where temperatures are below freezing. These showers won’t last long. Activity will push out over the coming hours. The overcast, gloomy, and foggy conditions are here to stay. Despite the drab conditions temperatures will turn unseasonably warm. Sound familiar?

Steadier rain will arrive this evening. Pockets of heavier rain are possible south of Albany. This is where things start to get interesting. A much colder air mass will wrap in on the backside of a departing low. Rain will begin transitioning to a wintry mix and ultimately light snow. The changeover happens first in the Adirondacks later this evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins this evening and will stay in place until 7 PM Sunday around the Adirondacks, the North Country, and central Vermont. The wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will accumulate and lead to slippery conditions.

The colder air continues plunging through the News10 area on Sunday. The Capital Region will begin the day in the 40s. Temperatures will be closer to freezing by the afternoon, bringing a brief burst of light snow along from the ride. All of the wintry precipitation will exit by 7 PM or 8 PM.

The period of freezing rain could produce a light glaze north of Saratoga. Snow amounts will be minimal with the mostly falling in the Adirondacks. Meanwhile the Tri-Cities and spots farther south will see very little, if any accumulation at all.

The winter weather isn’t the only shock to the system we’re tracking. Temperatures will continue falling into Monday morning. The start of the first week of the year will be cold and blustery with wind chills in the single digits and teens. At least we’ll see the return of sunshine. Yay!!

The much colder air won’t stick around for long. By mid-week highs will climb back into the lower 40s around the Capital Region. The pattern will turn quieter too. The next storm will hold until at least Friday.