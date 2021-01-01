01/01/2021: Winter weather wastes no time in the new year

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy New Year! The outlook is bright to begin 2021. The first day of the new year starts off cold with clear skies. Later today temperatures will climb into the mid 30s and clouds will return.

Winter weather is wasting no time in 2021. Another round of wintry mix will arrive this evening from the southwest. The mixed precipitation will make overnight travel tricky as roads become slick and icy. A Winter Weather Advisory will go in effect for the entire area at 7 PM and continue through Saturday morning.

The winter weather potpourri begins with a burst of snow this evening. The area of snow will arrive from the southwest between 6 PM and 9 PM. Things start to get more “interesting” after midnight. “Warmer” air will be introduced. Snow will mix and ultimately change over to periods of sleet, freezing rain, and cold rain overnight. The higher elevations will see mostly snow through Saturday morning. The wintry mix will end as cold rain showers for most by mid-day tomorrow.

We are concerned about some ice accumulation. Up to a quarter inch of ice is possible for elevations above 1,000 feet. This will be enough to make all surfaces icy.

Everyone will see at least some snowfall accumulation this evening. Higher amounts are expected for the Adirondack Park and the Green Mountains. Areas near I-90 could pick up one to two inches of snow and sleet before the changeover to the freezing and liquid wintry precip.

There will be improvements through the second part of Saturday with peaks of sunshine and temperatures rising into the mid 40s. Conditions will stay dry Saturday night and early Sunday.

The first weekend of 2021 will end with another round of snow showers. Additional snow accumulations are possible through Monday morning. The rest of the next week is looking pretty good with more sunshine and highs trending towards 40 degrees.