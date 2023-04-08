ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “A Good Person,” directed and written by Zach Braff is an emotional and tragic story centered around loss and addiction. The realistic story will have you laughing, crying, and angry as our protagonist overcomes her obstacles. I didn’t have any expectations going into this movie but I was hoping Pugh and Freeman would give credible performances as they always do. I can confidently say Braff elaborated on a difficult story that I’d certainly watch again.

You can’t seem to escape Florence Pugh as she’s been seen in notable films for the last couple of years. From “Black Widow,” to “Little Women,” “Midsommar,” and of course “Don’t Worry Darling,” Pugh has been busy sending out hit performances. Pugh delivers incredible acting as our main character trying to overcome a painkiller pill addiction. Her moments of despair had me crying with her, and wondering how those who’ve experienced such trauma, gain the strength to overcome it. Morgan Freeman stars opposite Pugh as an addict himself. An alcoholic grandfather whose dark past comes to the light as Pugh and Freeman help one another. Other actors such as Chinaza Uche, Molly Shannon, and Zoe Lister-Jones add to the story but it’s really Pugh and Freeman that makes the film worth watching.

Braff structures the story well keeping the audience engaged throughout its entirety. We start with a happy life and soon we witness the event that changed Pugh’s character’s life forever. The remainder of the film focuses on the struggling addict and the unlikely friendship between Pugh and Freeman. You’ll root for Pugh’s character, Allison but frustration will rise when she digs herself deeper into a hole. Braff did well including the audience in the story with an important aspect that the audience knew but Pugh couldn’t admit. As a viewer, you hope an acceptance of the truth is coming and eventually it does in a distressing scene between Freeman and Pugh. Possibly my favorite parts of the film are those that Freeman narrates. The beginning and end use Freeman’s voice to explain a metaphor for life. I don’t know what it is about Freeman but as soon as I heard his voice, I was comfortable but also crying when he concluded the film.

Braff uses his resources wisely to really engage the audience and create a place for relatability and hope. Knowing addiction affects millions, this film can be hard to watch for those who’ve experienced a friend or a loved one struggling with addiction. I do wonder if I would have enjoyed the movie as much if Pugh and Freeman didn’t star in it. They really brought the story to life making this film a bit dependable on the two. Overall “A Good Person,” was a good story with good actors making it a good movie.

House Rating: 3.5/5

If you liked this film check out, “Four Good Days,” “Beautiful Boy,” “28 Days,” and “Clean and Sober.” “A Good Person,” is available in theaters.