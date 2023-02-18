ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert or “Daniels,” leads the Oscar noms this year with eleven nominations. Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, most notably known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), add their insight as producers for this film. The experienced filmmakers team up to create a multiverse sci-fi film that takes you on an emotional journey to acceptance, pride, and love. Although the film might make you shed a tear, its use of the multiverse becomes convoluted and strange as you think you’re figuring it all out but then you’re transported to a universe where people have hot dogs for fingers.

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang is the protagonist and our guide through this odd multiverse. Yeoh, well known for her action roles in the 90s, is most recently known for her role in “Crazy Rich Asians.” Yeoh stars alongside Ke Huy Quan playing Weymond Wang, Evelyn’s husband. Quan brought me back to my childhood as I remember his role as Data in “The Goonies.” Yeoh paired with Quan couldn’t get any better. Both matched each other’s animated talent and delivery allowing the audience to root for them as husband and wife. Their stunt background provided lots of action and well-choreographed fight scenes which could have been a bit shorter in my opinion.

Stephanie Hsu stars as Evelyn and Weymond’s daughter, Joy Wang. Hsu displays a notable performance with many distinct emotional changes her character goes through adding to her development. Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre is an entertaining sight and one I haven’t witnessed Curtis in before. I was pleasantly surprised with her depiction of an IRS auditor, giving life to a seemingly “boring,” occupation. All four of these actors are nominated for an Oscar this year. Personally, I feel Yeoh and Quan are the two deserving of the nomination. With Quan coming out of a rut in his acting career, he showed the world what we were missing. I was most impressed with Yeoh and her perfect delivery of dialogue whether it be comedic, frustrated, or loving.

With each actor molding to their quirky variants, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” is most simply put as a good guy versus bad guy movie. From the beginning, we’re immersed in the Wang family life specifically Eveyln’s. We see her relatable struggles until she becomes aware of the multiverse, which turns into a fight for her life. Our connection to Evelyn is strong as she becomes confused and frustrated with why she was chosen to fight for the multiverse. That connection is somewhat lost as she begins to figure things out without much explanation to the viewer. It can be guessed that because she’s “the chosen one,” she can do the things she does but that’s not explicitly mentioned. This adds to the discussion that creating a movie based on the multiverse concept is difficult. With their work in the MCU, the Russo brothers are well-versed in the multiverse leading “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” to make enough sense to move past some questions and enjoy the movie but still have you wondering.

Regardless of the confusing storyline at times, the film relays a touching message. Relationships are heavily examined throughout the film mostly between husband and wife, mother and daughter, and father and daughter. We mainly focus on Evelyn and her daughter who we see from the beginning don’t always get along. This seemed like a theme for Evelyn, she doesn’t mesh well with people, including herself. You can tell Evelyn loves her daughter but has difficulty accepting her for who she is because of how she was treated in her childhood. Joy’s anger and frustrations are evident, leading to a depressive idea that “nothing matters.” Through flashbacks of Evelyn’s life, we get the hint that she also sought acceptance from her father and wishes to have chosen a different path. Evelyn’s tumultuous journey makes her realize the family she has created around her, and she doesn’t regret the path she chose. She cleverly turns Joy’s melancholy idea that “nothing matters,” into a cheerful “nothing matters,” meaning you can live your life however you want. The ending depicts a sweet message of love, pride, and acceptance of one another and of yourself.

If you’re into a humorous, perplexing, strange yet thoughtful film, I’d say “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” is for you. Daniels and the Russo brothers do build the story in an engaging way, always keeping the audience on their toes. I think I wished for a larger explanation and greater outcome considering the incredible buildup of the story but the ending does leave you content with the love that now surrounded the Wang family.

House Rating: 3/5

If you liked this film, check out “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” “Spirited Away,” “The Matrix,” “The One,” and “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” can be watched on Showtime, DirectTV, AppleTV, Vudu, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.