Small Business Administration grants Gov. request for Physical Disaster Declaration for Washington County following severe storms



WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Tuesday announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) granted his request for a Physical Disaster Declaration for Washington County after severe weather and flooding took place in Whitehall.

The storm reportedly caused damage to 40 homes and 13 businesses or non-profit organizations, for a total of more than $1.5 million in damages. The declaration also allows SBA to reportedly make low-interest loans available to homeowners and businesses affected by storm damage in the neighboring counties of Essex, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Warren. With the declaration granted, those affected including, families, businesses and non-profits, can now apply for low interest loans from the SBA to help them.

“When severe storms damaged dozens of homes and businesses in Washington County, New York was there to help not only with recovery operations, but also to fight for federal funding to help get those affected back on their feet,” Governor Cuomo said. “This declaration will allow residents, businesses and non-profits to quickly and efficiently access capital from the federal government at low interest rates as they rebuild and recover.”

SBA loans are said to be helpful when eligible homeowners, renters, businesses, and others need financial support after emergencies or weather-related disasters. Following the event, staff from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and Washington County reportedly conducted a thorough assessment of the damages related to the incident. The assessment reportedly confirmed major damage had occurred to 21 homes and five businesses totaling $384,200 and $193,000, respectively, and minor damage to 19 homes and eight businesses/non-profits totaling $570,000 and $360,000, respectively.

The following groups may be eligible for help from SBA loans for the following:

Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate

Homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property

Business owners: up to $2 million for the replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses

Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster

“When disaster strikes, the pain doesn’t simply end when the immediate emergency is over. Many times, a disaster takes both an emotional and financial toll on individuals and businesses. Thanks to the partnership and hard work of agencies across the state, and federal and local governments, those who were impacted by this severe storm will have resources to assist in their recovery,” said New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick Murphy.

Interest rates can reportedly be as low as 1.19% for homeowners and renters, 2.75% for non-profit organizations and 3% for businesses with terms of up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

SBA has reportedly opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center (VDLOC) to help survivors apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website. Virtual Customer Support Representatives are available to help applicants with completing the online application as well as answer questions about the SBA program. The VDLOC information is as follows:

Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center (VDLOC)

Open: Monday-Sunday (7 days/week) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. EDT

Email: FOCE-Help@sba.gov

Phone for Individuals & Businesses: 1-(800)-659-2955

Applicants can also email SBA’s Customer Service Center at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for additional information on SBA disaster assistance. Those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

For those who may not have internet access or are experiencing issues with processing can reach out to the Washington County Department of Public Safety Team for direct help at (518) 747-7520 EXT. 1 or via email publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov.

