Quensbury distillery donates hand sanitizer to North Country medical workers

Another donation of hand sanitizer to those working on the front lines.

And this one was a big one!

Springbrook Hallow Farm Distillery in Queensbury began making hand sanitizer back in March with a goal of producing a whopping 25 thousand bottles to give away for free.

This being Nurses Week, they donated 5 thosuand bottles to every nurse, doctor and EMT at Saratoga Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters facilities.

Owner Matt Colucci says he was proud to do this to honor those risking their own lives to save others.

Matt says the they have been able to keep this project going because of large local companies like Finch Pruyn Paper in Glens Falls because they have been buying Springbrook’s product in bulk and its been allowing them to donate the free sanitizer.