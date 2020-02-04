Forest rangers rescue hiker on Scarface Mountain

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six rangers hiked to rescue a 26-year-old Hagaman woman with a leg injury near the summit of Scarface Mountain on Saturday. They received a request for help at 10:24 a.m., when the hiker reported that she may have fractured her right leg.

The rangers took snowmobiles as far as they could up Scarface before they dismounting to hike for the final ascent. They found the hiker just below the summit at noon, according to the Department of Conservation.

Rangers carried the hiker back down the trail and returned to their snowmobiles at 1:30 p.m.

Back at the trailhead, the hiker declined medical transport. At 2:10 p.m., she took a personal vehicle to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for treatment.

LATEST STORIES: