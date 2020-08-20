Rome man arrested after crashing stolen car in Lagrange, police say

A pick up truck stolen from Poughkeepsie and recovered in Lagrange. (New York State Police)

LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police say they arrested Andre-Pierre J. Cadrette, 23, of Rome on Wednesday after he allegedly crashing a stolen truck into a parked car.

At about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers were blocking a lane on the Taconic State Parkway to make room for a state Department of Transportation work zone. Police say the troopers tried to stop a white 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck that made several vehicle and traffic violations.

Instead, the driver—later identified by police as Cadrette—sped off, police say, which kicked off a pursuit.

Police say Cadrette hit a guard rail before exiting onto State Route 82. Heading to the Kimberly Korners Shopping Center, he nearly hit several pedestrians, police say, and ultimately crashed into an empty, parked vehicle.

At this point, police say Cadrette tried getting away on foot, but troopers caught and arrested him. Police then determined that the pickup had been stolen in Poughkeepsie earlier that day, and had also been involved in a hit-and-run in Wappinger.

Cadrette was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. If convicted, the felony charges could earn him as much as 14 years behind bars.

After his arrest, Cadrette was evaluated at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for evaluation.

