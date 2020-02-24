Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment

Police looking for more victims of alleged Poughkeepsie sexual abuser

Dutchess County

Michael Innello mugshot

Michael Innello mugshot. (New York State Police)

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Michael J. Innello, 26, of Poughkeepsie on Friday for allegedly filming himself sexually abusing an unconscious victim.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation suspects that there may be more disturbing footage of helpless victims associated with Innello.

Police urge anyone who may be a victim or who has information about any criminal activity allegedly connected to Innello to get in contact. Call Investigator Melilli at (845) 677-7379 and refer to case number 9441003.

Calls can remain confidential.

Police charged Innello with two counts each of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree unlawful surveillance. These two D class and two E class felonies carry a potential combined maximum sentence of 22 years in prison.

