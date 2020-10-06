Massachusetts man pinned by tractor-trailer in Germantown dies

GERMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state police are investigating a fatal accident that took place at Taconic Biosciences on October 2.

At about 12:45 p.m., troopers responded to a serious accident reported at the Hover Avenue location in Germantown. The Germantown Fire Department and Northern Dutchess Paramedics were already on the scene tending to Matthew T. Austin, 25, of Millbury, Massachusetts.

Police say that Austin was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased there.

Police say their investigation indicated that Austin was helping his co-driver, another BioTrans employee, load a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer at a loading dock. The vehicle rolled backward, pinning Austin between the trailer and the loading dock.

Authorites are still investigating the contributing factors, as they have not yet determined why the tractor-trailer moved.

LATEST STORIES