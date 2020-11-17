RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The financial crimes unit of the New York state police arrested James G. Fitzmaurice, 51, of Poughkeepsie. They say he misappropriated union funds.
A police investigation allegedly determined that Fitzmaurice stole over $150,000 from the Dutchess County BOCES Faculty Association while serving as union president from 2017 to 2020.
The charges against Fitzmaurice are:
- Second-degree grand larceny
- First-degree falsifying business records
Convictions for both charges could carry as much as 19 years, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.
LATEST STORIES
- Dutchess County union boss arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds
- Lawmakers, experts concerned about increase in veteran suicide rate, according to new VA report
- Pittsfield sets up rapid response grant program for restaurants
- Newest Schenectady County COVID-19 data: 11/17/20
- Coronavirus found at Cambridge school in Washington County update