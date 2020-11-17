Dutchess County union boss arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The financial crimes unit of the New York state police arrested James G. Fitzmaurice, 51, of Poughkeepsie. They say he misappropriated union funds.

A police investigation allegedly determined that Fitzmaurice stole over $150,000 from the Dutchess County BOCES Faculty Association while serving as union president from 2017 to 2020.

The charges against Fitzmaurice are:

Second-degree grand larceny

First-degree falsifying business records

Convictions for both charges could carry as much as 19 years, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.