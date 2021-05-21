Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
COVID-19
Special Reports
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
New York News
North Country
PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
Entertainment
Stocks
Sign-up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
Some used vehicles now cost more than original sticker price
Pet Connection Prime Time
Live
Child Victims Act window closing soon: Survivor of clergy sexual abuse speaks out
Video
As passengers return to air travel, bad behavior skyrockets
Albany NY Weather
Albany Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Allergy Report
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
1st & 10
NFL Draft
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Pet Connection Prime Time
Class of 2021 Senior Send-Off
Giving on 10
Destination NY
Women’s Health
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Say hello to the *new* NEWS10 ABC mobile app
Veterans Voices
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps and Site
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Destination NY
Destination New York: From the Capital Region and beyond
Video
Download our news app
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Latest PODCAST episode
PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Mental Health in a post-pandemic world
Video
More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
Click Below to set up your cable box
Search for:
Latest COVID-19 News
Washington County Fairgrounds to host COVID vaccine clinic
Schumer urges Canadians to work with U.S. Officials to adopt new rules at Northern Border
Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS
Warren County COVID update for June 22
FASNY reminding families to stay safe
More COVID-19
Cuomo Under Fire News
Langworthy rips Cuomo over post-pandemic fireworks
Video
Advocates: NY must protect people in group homes amid COVID
Taxpayers to foot mounting legal bills over Cuomo probes
Cuomo impeachment probe spoke to 75, reviewed thousands of pages
Video
Washington Post: CNN anchor Cuomo advised governor brother on harassment allegation response
Video
More Cuomo Under Fire