Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your Life!

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, NEWS10 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

NEWS10 looks forward to recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.

NEWS10 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

In March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award. The national winner will be named in April.

News10 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.