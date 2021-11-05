Home for the Holidays contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The City of Albany, in partnership with community organizers, will host a walk-in Conviction Clinic and Community Resource Fair. Individuals interested in having their conviction sealed can complete an online eligiblity form. Appointments will be schedule on Wednesday, November 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Central Avenue, BID's Steam Garden

Through the City of Albany and volunteer lawyers, residents will meet to identify old, low-level criminal convictions that would be eligible to be sealed under New York's sealing law passed in 2017. The law limits eligible convictions to misdemeanors and certain felonies that are 10 years or older and do not involve violence or sex offenses.