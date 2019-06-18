Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
The Latest: Farmers praise Trump’s plan to revoke water rule
Top Stories
Debate highlights importance of HBCUs in Democratic politics
Some world hot spots see possible openings in Bolton firing
Trump administration to drop Obama-era water protection rule
Pioneer Bank out millions after closure of MyPayrollHR
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Dorian
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
1st & 10
NY Blitz
The Big Game
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
50 Over 50
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro-Football Challenge
Auto Racing Contest
NEWS10 Storm Tracker Umbrella Giveaway
Download our news app