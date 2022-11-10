SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YWCA of NorthEastern NY is now accepting donations for the 2022 Holiday Assistance Program. The Holiday Assistance Program provides gifts to clients in need of assistance and their children in the domestic violence program.

The YWCA is offering donors two ways to help the Holiday Assistance Program. Donors can browse through the YWCA’s wishlist on Amazon or shop from the holiday wishlist found below in the store of choice.

All gifts will need to be dropped off by Monday, December 19. To schedule an appointment to drop off donations, contact Bonnie Friedlander at bfriedlander@ywca-neny.org. The YWCA asks that gifts are not wrapped.