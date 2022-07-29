COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Summer camps and education programs are returning in full force after a rough two years due to the pandemic. One local theater group is celebrating a special production.

The Young Actors Guild of the Capital Region is putting on their 13th production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” It’s a show they perform every two years.

Director Mary D’Amico said it was challenging to pursue arts education remotely during the height of the pandemic. She said her goal is to help students build communication skills while helping kids have fun.

“During the pandemic, everything was so closed up that socially and otherwise the kids introverted into themselves, and this kind of environment is about bringing them out, taking risks, talking publicly, talking about themselves,” she said.

“You get to meet new people, you get to do things that you like,” Benjamin Hogan, playing Joseph, said. “It gives you an experience that you can take with you your entire life.”

The show opens at 7 p.m. Friday. Another performance will be held on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door of the Connect Center in Cohoes.