TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every Friday, you can find Christopher Conway and his mother Cindy volunteering in Troy at the Mount Ida Food Pantry. For some, volunteering is a chore, but for Christopher, it’s the day of the week he looks forward to the most.

Christopher started volunteering at the food pantry last year. The opportunity came at a time when the young man needed it the most.

“You wanted to help, yes, and it was important to get out of the house after the pandemic and this was something he could do,” said Cindy.

Volunteering at the food pantry started by letting them utilize his pick-up truck, for trips to the Regional Food Bank, but Christopher quickly got tired of watching his mother and the other volunteers do the heavy lifting. That’s when he started reaching wagons on his iPad.

He attached a special cart to his wheelchair so he could help with unloading the truck. Though Christopher has cerebral palsy, he or his family have never let it define him.

Christopher attached a special cart to his wheelchair so he could help with unloading the truck. Living with cerebral palsy, he or his family have never let it define him.

“He can definitely prove anyone wrong, he has a very strong will he really does, if you tell him he can’t do something he’s going to try until he can prove you wrong,” said Denise Dunham, the director of the Mount Ida Food Pantry.