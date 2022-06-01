ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital District YMCA announces a lineup of community offerings and events in June. Troy and Schenectady YMCA locations are now re-opened and back in full swing.
The Capital District YMCA is a not-for-profit organization serving more than 118,000 community members in ten branches. YMCAs offer a variety of programs and services focused on the holistic development of children and youth, family strengthening, and health and well-being for all.
YMCA community offerings and events:
- Southern Saratoga YMCA Open House and Rollin’ Smoke BBQ Fundraiser (June 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 1 Wall Street, Clifton Park) – Learn about Southern Saratoga Y’s fitness facilities and programs while enjoying summer BBQ to benefit camp families. Limited walk-up BBQ tickets are available.
- Schenectady Pride Festival (June 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 12 State Street, Schenectady) – Join CDYMCA staff and learn about the organization’s historic support for the LGBTQ community. Schenectady Pride Festival will take place at Gateway Plaza and will feature drag performances, local artists, a live DJ, food trucks, local vendors, and more.
- Tom McCormick Memorial Car Show at the Bethlehem YMCA (June 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 900 Delaware Avenue, Delmar) – This event is free for children with a suggested $5 donation for adults. Proceeds from the show will help send children to summer camp and participate in swim lessons. Music will be provided by DJ Andy Narzynski with refreshments available from the Chuck Wagon food truck and Greta’s Gourmet dessert truck. Registration to enter a vehicle in the show is $15 the day of the event.
- Capital Pride Parade and Festival (June 12, Washington Park, Albany) – Join CDYMCA staff as they join in support of the LGBTQ community and perform to the Village People’s pride anthem ‘YMCA.’ The Capital Pride Parade and Festival will be headlined by Pussycat Dolls member Carmit Bacher and will feature a drag revue and performances by DJ Drew G and local favorite Grand Central Station Band. There will be no shortage of retail and culinary attractions with hundreds of vendors on-hand to serve the more than 25,000 anticipated attendees.
- African Heritage Parade (June 18, 2022, Malcolm X Park, Albany) – The Capital District YMCA and the Capital District African Heritage Consortium invite you to join them for the Annual African Heritage Parade at 11 a.m. at Malcolm X Park, 276 Clinton Ave., Albany. Celebrate the African diaspora and African music and dance. A Juneteenth Celebration will follow.
- Goat Yoga at the Glenville YMCA (June 18 at 10 a.m. 127 Droms Road, Scotia) – Join fellow yoga enthusiasts for Goat Yoga at the Glenville Y! This event will be held outside, is limited to 30 participants ages 12 and up, with a registration fee of $45. Please arrive 15 minutes before the event.
- Circle of Champs at the Tri-City ValleyCats Childhood Cancer Awareness Night (June 26 at 4:00 p.m. Joe Bruno Stadium, 80 Vandenburgh Ave., Troy) – Join the Capital District YMCA and the Tri-City ValleyCats for a fundraiser to benefit the Circle of Champions, an organization that supports children with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions, their families, and caregivers. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for children 12 and under, and includes admission, an all-you-can-eat buffet and a ValleyCats hat. Prior to the game there will be a reading with players, catch on the field, and following the game kids are invited to run the bases.
- Capital District YMCA Camp season begins on June 27 including day camps and overnights at Camp Chingachgook. Camp enrollments are full for all camps.
- Southern Saratoga Hump Day 5K (June 29 at 6:00 p.m., 1 Wall Street, Clifton Park) – Whether it’s your first 5k or you are looking to score your best personal record, this course is perfect for you! Online registration closes June 28, 2022, with a $25 fee. The Southern Saratoga Hump Day 5K is part of the CDYMCA’s 2022 race series sponsored by Highmark of Northeastern New York.