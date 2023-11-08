SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Putting the “scare” in scarecrow! Warren, Washington, & Albany Counties ARC is behind the 2nd annual scarecrow competition. The not-for-profit organization supports people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities. 

Here are the 2023 winners!

In Albany:

  1. A12 Janitorial
  2. 2nd – A8 Krumkill Café
  3. A11 Community Pre-Voc (last year’s winners)

In Queensbury:

  1. WW20  Wing House
  2. WW12 Gentry
  3. WW21 Quaker & Krumkill Crows

More than 40 scarecrows are on display between the agency’s two main offices:

  • Krumkill Road, 334 Krumkill Rd. Slingerlands, NY 12159
  • Quaker Road, 436 Quaker Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804