SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Putting the “scare” in scarecrow! Warren, Washington, & Albany Counties ARC is behind the 2nd annual scarecrow competition. The not-for-profit organization supports people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities.
Here are the 2023 winners!
In Albany:
- A12 Janitorial
- 2nd – A8 Krumkill Café
- A11 Community Pre-Voc (last year’s winners)
In Queensbury:
- WW20 Wing House
- WW12 Gentry
- WW21 Quaker & Krumkill Crows
More than 40 scarecrows are on display between the agency’s two main offices:
- Krumkill Road, 334 Krumkill Rd. Slingerlands, NY 12159
- Quaker Road, 436 Quaker Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804