SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Putting the “scare” in scarecrow! Warren, Washington, & Albany Counties ARC is behind the 2nd annual scarecrow competition. The not-for-profit organization supports people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities.

Here are the 2023 winners!

In Albany:

A12 Janitorial 2nd – A8 Krumkill Café A11 Community Pre-Voc (last year’s winners)

In Queensbury:

WW20 Wing House WW12 Gentry WW21 Quaker & Krumkill Crows

More than 40 scarecrows are on display between the agency’s two main offices: