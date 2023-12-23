SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren Washington Albany ARC is hosting its annual holiday tree contest. For the second year, the WWAARC is showcasing decorated trees at their two locations in Slingerlands and Queensbury from now until Dec. 31.

“It’s so great and to see the joy on their faces when they got to come in to see their finished products and see people walking around and commenting about it and congratulating them about what kind of a job they did, there’s not a better feeling,” said Michelle Bielawa.

The not-for-profit organization supports people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities. Each group that the ARC supports was given a twenty dollar gift card to decorate their tree. There are around fifty different trees on display at both locations.

According to the ARC, competitions like these serve as a great team building activity for the individuals because it allows them to work with others, use their creativity and sharpen their motor skills. Voting will end on Dec. 31. Pictures of all the decorated trees are on their website with a section for voting.