ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new scarecrow contest hosted by Warren, Washington & Albany Counties ARC has been scaring up support from the community. After wrapping up its first year, they plan to make it a yearly tradition.

WWAARC is a not-for-profit organization that supports people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities. Creating the scarecrows served as a team building activity for the individuals by allowing them to work with others, use their creativity, and sharpen their motor skills.

More than 40 scarecrows were on display at their two locations:

Capital District/Albany, 334 Krumkill Rd., Slingerlands, 12159

North Country/Lake George Region, 436 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, 12804

The contest was open to the public. More than 400 people viewed their pages to look at the scarecrows. People from Texas, California, Ohio, and North Carolina voted for the scarecrows.

The winners are as follows:

Capital District

1st place: Community Pre-Vocational Program

2nd place: Maynes House

3rd place: Western House

North Country/Lake George Region