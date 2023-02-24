COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Turn Down For What” League (TDFW) is hosting a virtual fundraiser to benefit Charlie’s Playground in Colonie. The fundraiser will be broadcasted worldwide by RePete1975 via, TwitchTV, YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitter and IROCtv on ROKU.

In April 2021, Charlie Fernandez lost her battle with neuroblastoma- an aggressive pediatric cancer. To honor the spunky first grader, the South Colonie Central School District announced the future construction of a playground at one of their elementary schools.

iRacing, a worldwide virtual racing platform, has hosted several fundraising and awareness races for different causes. Charlie’s story has touched many hearts within the TDFW league leading to incredible participation in the fundraiser. iRacing, will be at the virtual Talladega Racetrack with 43 drivers from around the world, racing to raise funds for Charlie’s Playground. Virtual trucks with custom paint jobs will honor Charlie and support playground construction. Charlie’s parents will be the Grand Marshals of the race and will be giving the command for the drivers to start their engines. The race will go live March 3 at 9:20 p.m.