ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center celebrated a special birthday on Monday. A local World War II veteran turned 100 years old.

Bill Meyer reached the milestone on Thanksgiving Day. Friends, family and officials gathered to celebrate the incredible accomplishment and to honor the war vet.

Bill served in the Air Force for more than 20 years before retiring, going to college, and becoming a teacher at Shaker High School. Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy said it is an honor to wish him a happy 100th.

“You can learn a lot from a history book but just sitting there talking to a World War II vet — the campaigns he went through — the service that they were in — it’s just extraordinary,” McCoy said. “The people he inspired in school — the generations and kids he inspired — and the fact that he hit 100 — and is here at Shaker Place says a lot.”

McCoy presented Bill with a proclamation at the party that thanked him not only for his military service but for his dedication as a teacher.