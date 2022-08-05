ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The non-profit Albany Center Gallery unveiled a new workshop and artist space on Friday. The new area is called Art.Work.Space., and it shows off youth and community artwork.

The space will also be used to host events and operate as a creative work space. Two new exhibits also opened on Friday.

One of the new exhibits is called “Passports” and features artwork from 14 different artists. Another is titled “Connections” and features 50 different pieces from ACG members.

“We are all here to celebrate another milestone in ACG’s growth, and we thank them for their unwavering support for the arts, in general, and Albany Center Gallery, in particular.”

This is the 45th year of the Albany Center Gallery being open. Officials attribute the success to the gallery to grants and other support it has received.