GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greenville Arms 1889 Inn is excited to announce the return of its Winter Maker’s Market. The market aims to celebrate locally created craft, coffee, chocolate and community.

Local makers are encouraged to apply at the Grenville Arms 1889 Inn website. The event will take place in the art studio and Main Inn on Friday, February 3 from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.