CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the second year, Hangr Coworks and riplEFX in Clifton Park are collecting donations for the return of their “Stuff the Basket” event. The Thanksgiving initiative helps supply local families in need with everything they need to make a delicious holiday meal.

With the rising cost of food and other goods, the group says they understand how important these baskets are for families in need especially this year. Their goal is to be able to support 15 families this year.

The Thanksgiving totes will be delivered to Captain Community Human Services on Thursday with a little help from a 27-foot-long motor vehicle: the Wienermobile.