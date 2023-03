QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — West Mountain is hosting its Northwest Fest, April 1 through 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event celebrates the springtime approaching with live music and an outdoor BBQ.

Live music at the Northwest Base will feature Vinyl Evolution on Saturday and Stones Mountain Band on Sunday. The mountain will offer discounted $40 four-hour lift tickets along with an outdoor BBQ. Visit the West Mountain website for more information.