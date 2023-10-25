WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thanksgiving is less than a month away, and one local city is gearing up to deliver meals to people in need. Watervliet officially kicked off its meal delivery program on Wednesday.

The city used to partner with Equinox for its program, but Equinox is not delivering food this year. They are hosting a sit down dinner instead. Leaders in Watervliet spent the past week getting restaurants and volunteers on board and said they are ready to go.

“In these fiscally challenging times, it’s now more important than ever to help those in need,” Officer Brian Strock said. “And the police and fire unions are really, really honored to help step up and fill that need.”

The city expects to deliver about 200 meals. If you’d like one, you can submit a request on the city’s website. It must be completed by Nov. 17.