WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Watervliet honored a former professional boxer, who was born in the area. Dave Zyglewicz finished his career with a record of 32 wins and four losses.

One of those losses came when he fought boxing legend Joe Frazier. Zyglewicz was raised on Wiswall Avenue in Watervliet. On Monday, Wiswall Avenue was renamed Dave Zyglewicz Way in his honor.

He also attended LaSalle Institute and owned Ziggy’s Bar in Watervliet.

“He was loved in Watervliet,” resident Mike Reinfurt said. “He had a corner bar in Watervliet that a lot of famous boxers came to, including Joe Frazier, Mike Tyson — Ziggy’s Corner — but he trained a lot of boxers and got kids on the right path.”

Zyglewicz also served in the Navy, which is where his boxing career began.