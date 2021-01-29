WATCH LIVE: #518Gives Fundraiser

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual #518Gives Fundraiser is here again! We are raising money to benefit the Centers for Disability Services! You can watch live on the player above from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January, 31.

The show is packed with musical performances, exclusive interviews and more!

Performances by:

Sawyer Fredericks

Madison VanDenburg

Moriah Formica

Billy Gilman

Special Appearances by

NY Giants Dion Lewis

NY Yankees Aaron Boone

The number to call an donate is: (518) 459-7070. You can also donate online by pushing the button below!