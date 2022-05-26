ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Community Hospice’s Annual Walk for Hospice will resume live in-person at Siena College after two years of COVID restrictions for face-to-face events. The event is being held on June 11 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The Community Hospice serves eight counties in the Capital Region. All of the money raised stays local to ensure that patients, families, and loved ones continue to have access to the highest quality hospice services.

Walkers can participate as individuals or in teams, walking in honor or memory of a loved one or friend. The event will feature a one-mile track around the Siena College campus. Proceeds will also support special programs for hospice patients living with serious illness and their families, including the Hospice Wish Fund, which grants final wishes to bring a moment of joy to patients at the end of life.

Lunch will be provided by Wagon Train BBQ at 11:00 a.m., immediately after the walk. Live musical entertainment by the Refrigerators will also be provided. Walkers can register online and check-ins will begin at 9:00 a.m.