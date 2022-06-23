ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local organizations partnered on Thursday to build beds for children in need. More than 150 National Grid employees volunteered with Sleep In Heavenly Peace to build more than 125 bed frames.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace also donates mattresses, pillows and blankets to children who need them. One volunteer explained why giving children a bed is so important.

“So, to give kids a bed of their own, a real sense of entitlement and accomplishment,” Maureen Neufeld said. “And to customize their bedding is just so fun and so rewarding.”

Experts say a lack of sleep can increase a child’s risk for diabetes, obesity, anxiety and depression. Families in need of a bed can apply directly to Sleep In Heavenly Peace or be referred by others.