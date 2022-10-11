ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts fire department drove to the Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region on Tuesday to drop off a large donation. The fire department from Florida, Mass., dropped off snacks, personal care items, and cleaning items.

Firefighters held a fundraiser for the needed items outside of their local Walmart. Officials also presented the charity with a check for $6,700.

“We rely completely on the support from our community to keep helping our families and to keep the House going, so it is unbelievably important to have the support of these groups,” RMH of the Capital Region Events Coordinator Christine Theophel said.

The volunteer fire department dropping off the donations were escorted to the Ronald McDonald House by the Albany Police Department.