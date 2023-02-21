CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vigil will be held for the people of Ukraine on Friday February 24 co-sponsored by Ukraine Solidarity-Albany, NY and Rivers and Mountains GreenFaith. The vigil takes place on the one-year anniversary of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Participants are urged, if possible, to bring small flashlights and signs with slogans such as, “Solidarity with the People of Ukraine,” “Solidarity with Ukraine,” and “End the War on Ukraine.” The vigil starts at 5 p.m. on Friday at Depot Square, Railroad Ave and Park Row in Chatham.