ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Victory Church has opened a new outreach center in Albany. It is located near Quail and Bradford Streets.

The church ran a similar center near First and Quail Streets for 25 years, but it was shut down a couple years ago because of safety concerns. The center will offer fresh, healthy food each week as well as life training and counseling services.

“There’s a need for outreach centers that really look and meet the needs of people in the community,” Pastor Charlie Muller said.

Pastor Muller said he’s heard from people who used the church’s old center in the past and are now doing well. He’s excited to help a new generation of people through the new facility.