SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A special celebration was held on Friday for a military veteran reaching a milestone. A party was held at the Schenectady Center for Dominik Coppola’s 100th birthday.

Coppola served in World War II and fought in the battle of Normandy. He said he was overwhelmed by the celebration.

“I’m so surprised that I’m lacking for words. I can’t believe I have so many friends.”

Coppola was also presented a proclamation from Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy.