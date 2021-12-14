Wreaths Across America makes stop at HVCC

Veterans Voices
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A caravan of handmade wreaths is making its way to Arlington National Cemetery, but it made a stop at Hudson Valley Community College on Tuesday.

The stop was made to hold a ceremony to honor veterans and service members as well as their families. During the keynote address, the speaker noted the progress multiple organizations have made in placing wreaths and honoring fallen veterans.

“This year marks the fifth year in a row every veterans gravesite at Saratoga National Cemetery will have a wreath placed in honor of that veteran honoring his service to his country,” Army Sgt. Bill Schaff said. “That’s over 14,000 wreaths.”

The caravan will spend the rest of the week traveling down the East Coast stopping at schools, memorials and other locations before delivering their wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 18.

