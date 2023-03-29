ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Veterans Miracle Center in Albany held a ceremony on Wednesday. They recognized local veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

Each veteran received a proclamation from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office that thanked them for their service. Organizers said the events help raise awareness of resources available to military service members.

“It also raises awareness that there are a number of vets here in the Capital District, and we’re here to help them to do whatever we can to help them,” Veterans Miracle Center Dir. of Operations Melody Burns said.

The Veterans Miracle Center was founded in 2014 and provides goods and services to veterans, active duty service members and their immediate family for free. Those in need of help can reach out to them at (518) 486-8398.