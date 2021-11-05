Veterans Voices Special

Veterans Voices

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – NEWS10 gathered a group of Capital Region Veterans from different walks of life, who share something in common, they all fought in the Global War on Terror. In a relaxed atmosphere, they share their stories of hardship and triumph with surprising belly laughs that bring a new perspective to the value Veterans can bring after their time in service. 

“I don’t know, I feel like while the rest of the world is bickering and going through all, whatever they’re all arguing about, we’ve been in a very common situation,” Guy Bucey, Owner of Mixed Breed Brewery, said. “It’s really cool because we shed the rest of the crap and can just understand each other through a common struggle.”

For Veterans Day, these local Vets have a simple wish from the members of their community, and their request might surprise you. If you’re a Veteran looking for help or health services, call the VA’s confidential call center at 1-877-WAR-VETS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19