Veterans Voices Special

(NEWS10) – NEWS10 gathered a group of Capital Region Veterans from different walks of life, who share something in common, they all fought in the Global War on Terror. In a relaxed atmosphere, they share their stories of hardship and triumph with surprising belly laughs that bring a new perspective to the value Veterans can bring after their time in service.

“I don’t know, I feel like while the rest of the world is bickering and going through all, whatever they’re all arguing about, we’ve been in a very common situation,” Guy Bucey, Owner of Mixed Breed Brewery, said. “It’s really cool because we shed the rest of the crap and can just understand each other through a common struggle.”

For Veterans Day, these local Vets have a simple wish from the members of their community, and their request might surprise you. If you’re a Veteran looking for help or health services, call the VA’s confidential call center at 1-877-WAR-VETS.