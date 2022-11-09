Three military veterans from Albany will receive keys to a new vehicle through Progressive’s Key to Progress campaign.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 10, three military veterans from Albany will receive keys to a new vehicle through Progressive’s Key to Progress campaign. Joseph Rainwater, Lee Vartigian, and Darcy Williams are among more than 100 veterans across the country who will receive a new car.

The Keys to Progress giveaway marks 900 vehicles donated to military families. “As we celebrate this ten-year milestone, it is humbling to see the impact this program has made since its inception in 2013,” said Tricia Griffith, CEO at Progressive. “Our Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program is just one way that we celebrate our nation’s veterans at Progressive, and we are so proud to be able to help veterans who have given so much for this country through this incredible program.”

Progressive partnered with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive. Enterprise is also covering six months of insurance for each vehicle.