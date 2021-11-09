Saratoga County buildings to display green lights in support of veterans

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced that all county buildings will display green lighting as part of Operation Green Light to support veterans during the week of Veterans Day. The county is displaying green lights in the County Clerk’s office, the Veteran’s Services office and the Public Safety facility.

Operation Green Light’s mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, with an emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan. The initiative also aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to support veterans and their families.

“By turning on the green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield and at home,” said Theodore Kusnierz, Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman. “At a time when our country is divided on so many things, we can all agree that the men and women who risked and sacrificed their lives fighting to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support.”

Saratoga County also issued a proclamation recognizing Operation Green Light and the nearly 16,000 veterans living in the county. Residents are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. It can be an interior or exterior light.

While this event is focused from November 7 to November 13, participants are encouraged to continue shining the green light all year round.

The initiative is between Saratoga County, the New York State Association of Counties, and the New York State County Veteran Service Officers’ Association.

More information about Operation Green Light can be on found New York State Association of Counties website.