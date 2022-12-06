CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local Navy veteran and single parent received a new vehicle on Tuesday thanks to the generosity of the local community.

Paul Edwards has been without a car, which made it difficult for him to get to school, work and bring his 2-year-old son to daycare. Cole’s Collision restored a damaged Honda Civic and gave it to him on Tuesday.

Edwards said the kind gesture would be life changing.

“For some time, I was just walking seven, 10 miles a day,” he said. “I have a horse, so I was riding my horse places. I was doing what I could to get to where I could go. But this is going to make this so, so much better.”

Edwards said he was overwhelmed by the support.