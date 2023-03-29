SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which marked the day in 1973 when the last remaining U.S. troops left Vietnam.

Some local organizations came together to honor those who have served during the Vietnam War. A ceremony was held at the Empire State Aerosciences Museum at the Schenectady County Airport.

Veterans were presented with lapel pins as a way of recognizing their service. Vietnam veterans were generally not treated well when they first returned home, and advocates said it’s important to change that.