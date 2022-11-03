ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 is launching their November fundraising campaign to support the Disabled American Veterans non-profit organization. The DAV helps provide cost-free lifetime support to veterans and their families.

Price Chopper/Market 32 kicked off the fundraising with a $10,000 donation. Customers will have the opportunity to round up their change at checkout, which will go directly to the DAV. “Price Chopper/Market 32 is gratified to collaborate annually with teammates and customers alike to help veterans who have risked their own lives to protect our country and freedoms,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services.